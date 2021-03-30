Aircraft clash: Okorocha, Imo monarch battle continues

Kindly Share This Story:

*Okorocha now enemy of Imo, committed atrocities— Monarch

*Your action disgraceful— Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie— OWERRI

The battle between former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, and traditional ruler of Obinugwu community in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Cletus Ilomunanya, appears to have no end.

Vanguard gathered on Tuesday in Owerri, that Okorocha and Ilomunanya were still talking tough after clashing onboard an aircraft from Imo airport to Abuja. Read the story of the clash HERE.

Ilomuanya, who is also a former Chairman of Imo traditional rulers council, through his Media Adviser Kennedy Eweama, said: “The attention of the Obi of Obinugwu and Chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, His Royal Majesty, Eze (Dr) Cletus Ikechukwu Ilomuanya, has been drawn to mischievous and misleading information, alleging that he granted an interview to a news outfit, wherein he purportedly distanced himself from the news of the pummelling of former Governor Rochas Okorocha in an aircraft.

“The said report is false and never happened. Eze Ilomuanya never spoke to anyone from the said medium.

“The public is accordingly advised to discountenance the report obviously planted by Okorocha’s media goons to divert public attention.

“Okorocha is an enemy of Imo people, and will remain so until he is cleansed. No amount of media washing even with white paint, can cleanse him of his iniquities. His pariah status in Imo is indelible,” the monarch warned.

Okorocha reacts

Reacting, Okorocha through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, said: “The little-minded element behind the story wrote ‘Eze Cletus llomuanya aboard Air Peace flight to Abuja this morning, accosted Sen. Rochas Okorocha sitting next to him, and exploded with so much rage and royal anger against Okorocha.

“‘If Senator Okorocha had seen his brother llomuanya and chose to sit close to him, that action should be highly commended and applauded.

“‘It showed that Okorocha had behaved not only as a Christian but as a statesman. lt showed that he had nothing personal against llomuanya.

“‘And if llomuanya had paid Okorocha back or had negatively reacted to such kind gestures, by accosting Okorocha and exploding with so much rage and royal anger, one would not be wrong to describe such attitudes as unfortunate, condemnable, embarrassing, ungodly, indecent and unexpected from someone who had led the lmo State Council of Traditional Rulers.

“‘ln other words, he had shown he was not a good ambassador of the state’.

“Part of the report or story was also that llomuanya confronted Okorocha and also descended on him with his walking stick and Okorocha hastily relocated to another seat.

“Again, if llomuanya could confront Okorocha to the extent of hitting him with his walking stick and Okorocha not retaliating, but hastily relocated to another seat, we would only say that Okorocha had acquitted himself very well as a two-term former of lmo state, now a sitting Senator and a worthy ambassador of the state and the nation. He had shown character worthy of emulation.

“And llomuanya’s actions could, again, be described as disgraceful, unfortunate, regrettable and thuggery on air. And should be condemned by all men and women of decency.

“The whole scenario had, once more, confirmed Okorocha’s peaceful dispositions. His penchant or love for peace. His principle of live and let others live. And that was why, as lmo Governor for eight years, he never had any personal confrontation with anyone.

“He never chased or pursued or chastised his critics. Rather, he loved them. llomuanya could also appreciate the maturity Okorocha exhibited and apologise to him since by strength shall no man prevail,” he said.

The fight in the air

On the aircraft clash, an eyewitness had narrated the drama to Vanguard: “Both of them had a brush on the aircraft and even when they landed at the Abuja airport.

“What happened was that Ilomuanya was sitting in the business class when the former governor came in.

“When Ilomuanya noticed him, he asked Okorocha ‘of all the atrocities you committed in Imo State, did you believe that one day you will sit with me in a business class?

“He also asked if ex-governor believed he would come down low to sit in business class with him and that when he was governor he was playing god in Imo State.”

The source added that “What heightened the issue was when Okorocha told Ilomunanya that he (Okorocha) will include him (Ilomuanya) in his 2023 presidential campaign.

“It was at this point that Ilomunanya threatened to use his stick to break Okorocha’s head and that Okorocha was very wicked to have put Imo backward.

“The senator knew it was very serious and tried to plead with Ilomunanya, but that did not work out until they even came down at Abuja airport.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

