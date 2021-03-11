Air Peace disagrees with AIB, as bureau commences investigation into punctured tyre incident

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace airline yesterday expressed disagreement with Nigerian Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, statement that it has commenced investigation into ” burst tyre on landing ” incident involving the airline aircraft at the Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos on Monday night.

According to the airline management, the aircraft landed successful at the international wing of the airport and it was in the course of taxing to the domestic wing of the airport that the “aircraft tyre was punctured”.

Air Peace management said : ” The attention of Air Peace has been drawn to reports insinuating that our aircraft, a B737 with registration number 5N-BUQ, had a tyre burst on landing in Lagos on Monday night, March 8, 2021.”

” The aircraft safely landed at the International Wing of the airport and while taxing to the Domestic Wing, had a tyre puncture which cause is yet to be ascertained.”

” The incident, which occurred at about 12 minutes of taxing and very close to the Domestic Wing, was duly reported to the authorities. Passengers disembarked seamlessly and the incident is currently being investigated as statutorily required”.

“We, therefore, take exception to reports implying that the aircraft had a tyre burst on landing, as this is conveying a wrong impression about the airline to the flying public. If the tyre had burst on landing, the aircraft would not have moved 2 km from the International Wing to the Domestic Wing.”

“Air Peace is committed to providing best-in-class fight services and will relentlessly observe the highest standards of safety in its operations”.

Meanwhile, Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB had yesterday said it has commenced investigation into the incident involving an Air Peace Boeing 737-300 aircraft which had a burst tyre on landing at Runway 18R on March 8, 2021.

The aircraft with 127 passengers and six crew members landed safely at the Lagos airport without causalities.

A statement from AIB yesterday read : “Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria has been notified and commenced investigation into a serious incident involving a Boeing 737-300 with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-BUQ operated by Air Peace Airline, which occurred around 9:31pm (Local Time) on 8th March, 2021″.

“The aircraft, with 127 passengers and 6 crew members onboard was en-route Lagos from Abuja. The aircraft had a burst tyre on landing on Runway 18R of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria and taxied to GAT to park.”

” There was no injury or fatality. As the investigating agency, AIB needs and hereby solicits for your assistance. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation, ” the bureau said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

