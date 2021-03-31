Ahmed Lawan yet to swear in Jarigbe Agom 5 weeks after Supreme Court judgment

Kindly Share This Story:

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, is yet to swear in Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, five weeks after a Supreme Court judgment on Cross River North Senatorial election.

The majority judgment upheld the preliminary objections raised by Jarigbe challenging the mode of service of the notice of appeal.

On December 29, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Judicial Division, ruled in favour of Jarigbe.

He was declared the duly nominated candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the rightful winner of the December 5, 2020 election.

The court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue Jarigbe as Certificate of Return and withdraw the one earlier issued to Odey.

Five weeks after the apex court’s judgment, Lawan has failed to allow Jarigbe take his oath as a Senator-elect or provided a reason.

Jarigbe, a member of the House of Representatives, had before expressed confidence that the Senate President would obey the law.

“This is a respected institution and I don’t see the leadership of the Senate disobeying a court judgement. We are legislators and we make law, while the Judiciary interprets and the Executive implements.

“The Judiciary has interpreted the law and the Executive through INEC has implemented by issuing me a certificate of return. The leadership of the senate will obey that interpretation. This is not an extension of Cross River State. The National Assembly is an institution of its own.

“I don’t need to have contact with the Senate President because he is the leader of the National Assembly. As a parliamentarian, I am not a first time member. I know him very well and I have his history of performance. I know he respects the rule of law and so, don’t need to go and see him.

“I think as a parliamentarian, the leadership will respect their own and the rule of law. “It is not possible to sit tight when you are sacked. The issue is that you should not attend plenary when you are not a senator. If you do that, it is impunity and the laws are very straight on this issue”, the lawmaker said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

