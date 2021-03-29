Agent docked for alleged N2.2m visa fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

An agent, Esther Samuel, who allegedly defrauded two people of N2.2 million to secure a Schengen and Japanese visas, on Monday appeared in an Upper Area Court, Mpape, Abuja, for alleged.

The police charged Samuel, who resides in Nassarawa State, is charged with four counts of Criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, and Document forgery.

The prosecution counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that the complainants, Mbata Chinyere and Njoku Hippolatus reported the matter at the Maitama Police station.

Nwaforaku said, during police investigation, it was discovered that the visas the defendant procured were not genuine.

The offence, Nwaforaku said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 312,322 of the Penal Code.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Marafa Mohammed, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2.5 million with one reasonable and reliable surety who must also be a civil servant.

He adjourned the case until April 12 for hearing.

