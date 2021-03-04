Again, troops engage Boko Haram at Marte village, rescue 28 locals in Sambisa

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian troops on Wednesday evening foiled another Boko Haram attack on Marte town, in Borno State. This is just as military sources have described as ‘malicious’ reports that soldiers deserted the military after recent attacks on Dikwa and Marte.

The special forces successfully ambushed and attacked the insurgents, who rode on motorcycles and gun trucks.

A military intelligence officer said no casualty was recorded on the troops’ side.

He said: “Troops of 134 Special Forces Battalion, who were on patrol around Ala, a community five kilometers away from Marte, responded to an ambush, neutralized some of the Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed their gun truck.”

Similarly, combined troops of 21 and 26 Brigades, together with the support of troops of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), have cleared some villages, which include Sharivabe, Sabsawa, Tafana, and Bula Murube, in Borno in the continuation of the aggressive operation at Sambisa axis.

Apart from eliminating scores of ISWAP terrorists, the troops rescued 13 women and 15 children.

