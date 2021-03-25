Again, bandits kill nine in Birnin Gwari, Giwa LGAs in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Bandits in Kaduna state have killed nine peasant farmers in separate attacks spanning Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas of the state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said on Thursday, that, the armed bandits barricaded the Dogon Dawa-Kuyello road, after Ungwan Gajere village of Birnin Gwari LGA, and shot six people dead. They were identified as:

– Nura Rufai

– Sanusi Gajere

– Yakubu Labbo

– Usman Dangiwa

– Alhaji Abdulhamid and Janaidu Tsalhatu.

Similarly, at Ungwan Maje, also of Birnin Gwari LGA, armed bandits shot and killed two persons, identified as:

Haruna Dotu and Hamisu Mohammad.

Armed bandits also attacked Kwama village in Giwa LGA and killed one Nasiru Rufai, after he resisted their attempts to kidnap him.

Governor Nasiru El-Rufai noted the report with sadness and prayed for the repose of the souls of that slain while sending condolences to their families.

