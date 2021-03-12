After TMY Digital, expect TV, radio – Ajayi Solomon, TMY boss

Kindly Share This Story:

The launch of TMY Digital, a digital marketing company, which has grown to become the number one Digital media in Nigeria is the first of a series of developments.

This disclosure came from Ajayi Solomon Ovie, CEO, TMY Media, during a recent interview. “We are working hard to move to our permanent site before we launch TMY TV and TMY Radio soon, by the grace of God,” he reveals.

TMY Media, the parent company he founded seven years ago, has been the go-to company for celebrities, professionals and corporations seeking top-notch digital campaigns services ranging from social media verification to paid search, SEO and display adverts. The need for intense and focused digital marketing campaigns, however, had spurred him to launch TMY Digital, which within weeks became one of the best digital marketing companies in Nigeria and beyond.

On what it takes working beyond the shores of Nigeria, the TMY Digital boss avows: “It’s a big challenge working with advance countries because we face trust challenges as most white people never trust Nigerians when talking about business till you can prove to them that you are not that Nigerian they think off.”

Speaking further on this, he provides insight into how the TMY companies have been breaking the sods. “We gain recognition overseas by providing verifications before payments. This approach is adopted by TMY Digital. And for the record, we are the only one using such business approach in Nigeria.”

READ ALSO:

Ajayi Solomon further explains:”To get any social media account verified requires investment. We take the risk of investing in our client’s account and get them verified before payments. We have done that for many celebrities, entrepreneurs, business politicians not just in Nigeria, but also in many other countries, especially in Western countries.”

Looking at how much ground TMY Digital has covered within a short time, and the unbroken strides of TMY Media, Ajayi Solomon expressed satisfaction. “We improve every day and we connect to many PR companies in The United States, Canada, London, UAE and India,” he says.

Before the end of the year, he is positive that a TMY Digital office will be opened in Dubai, UAE. “We want to be able to expand our digital services to the world,” he adds.

Kindly Share This Story: