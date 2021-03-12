After Senate’s Intervention: Officer recalled after 21 years of wrongful dismissal, promoted to ASP

Kindly Share This Story:

…Senator Albert decorates him with new rank, donates car to aid his duties

By Henry Umoru

FOLLOWING the intervention of the Senate, the Police Force has recalled one of his officers, Celestine Obot Williams who was wrongfully dismissed for the past twenty one years.

Consequently, the Police Force after the recall of Williams, promoted him to the the rank of an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, just as the promotion takes effect from June 11, 2020.

Prior to his recall, the Police officer who hails from Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, had his petition for his wrongful dismissal forwarded to the Senate by Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,

Akwa Ibom North East in 2016 during the 8th Senate. In the petition, Senator Albert Akpan had requested the Senate to intervene in view of the fact that the police wireless message attached to his request revealed that the appellant, who at the time of his dismissal, was a constable, was not tried, but dismissed for an undisclosed offense.

The Senate consequently recommended his re-instatement and promotion to the rank at par with his mates.

After due investigations and deliberations by the Police Service Commission, PSC, Williams was accordingly re-instated in May 2017, but not at his due rank.

Speaking on the re-instatement and subsequent promotion of Williams, Senator Albert who hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for what he described as remarkable working capacity of his government, equally thanked the leadership of the National Assembly for taking positive action on the petition from his constituent.

The Senator also commended the Nigeria Police Service Commission who contributed to the resolution of the matter, the Inspector General of Police, the entire Nigeria Police Force and others who played their part by standing up for justice to the glory of God.

Yesterday, the highly elated ASP Williams was decorated with his new rank by Senator Albert Bassey in his office.

While decorating ASP Williams, Senator Albert charged him to be patriotic, selfless and honest in carrying out his duties and should see beyond his travail over the years, but to look into the future with all amount of hope and trust in God that who had promised was able to make do that which he promised.

ASP Celestine Williams has been posted to Zone 6, Calabar, Cross River State and is to be paid all his arrears and entitlements for the last 21 years and the Senator donated a vehicle to him to aid his movement in the discharge of his duties.

