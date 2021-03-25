Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 4.14m – Africa CDC

Kindly Share This Story:

The number of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa has reached 4,148,866 as of Wednesday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 110,524, while 3,705,369 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa has lost 52,251 lives to COVID-19, the most among African countries, followed by Egypt, at 11,680, and Morocco, at 8,775, according to the Africa CDC.

Southern Africa is the most affected region in terms of confirmed cases, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions. (Xinhua/NAN)

