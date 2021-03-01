Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases near 3.9m – Africa CDC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent has reached 3,891,047.

According to the continental disease control and prevention agency’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 103,519 so far.

A total of 3,463,677 people infected with COVID-19 had recovered across the continent, it disclosed.

The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19-affected area on the continent, followed by the Northern Africa region, according to the agency.

The African countries with the highest number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia. (Xinhua/NAN)

