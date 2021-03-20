AFI inaugurates LOC, Patrons to deepen service to humanity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Adorable Foundation International, its partners and affiliate groups in its annual programme, “Begin The Year 2021 with God”, has inaugurated 2021 and 2022 local organising committee, patrons, coordinator affiliate groups and AFI youth forum executives to deepen its charitable service both home and abroad.

Speaking at event, the Founder/President, AFI, Princess Ada Okeke Amam (Adakaibeya) said that “Begin with God” is an annual event that proceeds other activities of the foundation, knowing that if God does not build our nation or whatever we do in life, we can’t handle it. “So, with about 20 affiliates under AFI, windows and other NGOs we are here to glorify God who saw us through 2020 and ushered us into 2021 despite global challenges that hurt economic operations”.

According to Adakaibeya, AFI discovered there are a lot of human needs in the country, knowing that government can’t meet all needs of its citizens, so NGOs are like a helping hands to the government.

She said, “we have repositioned ourselves to make more impact on nation building, service to the less priviledged since we didn’t do much last year owing to the outbreak of COVID-19.

“In AFI, we don’t focus on a particular area. For instance, in June, we will be working with UN on drug abuse and towards that period, we will also be having school outreach and so on. And that period, we shall be visiting some NGOs to plan for women empowerment”.

Continuing, Adakaibeya said that one of the challenges of carrying out a humanitarian service is finance, sometimes logistics, but the foundation and its affiliates are not going to give-up in this service to humanity.

In addition, President of ASCON, Arit Isikong Abang said, “our task is to make it possible; our mission is to provide practical, step by step assistance to the destitute in all nuke and crannies. It is our desire to team up and fight social vices like drug abuse in our society.

Spiritual Director of the programme, Rev. Tochukwu Ukpaka said, “since he initiated “Begin The Year With God”, the programme is growing from strength to strength, as widows and others have benefited from it.

In addition, AFI chairperson for LOC 2021, 2022, Adorable Amaka Ezechukwu, said, “after today’s programme, “Begin The Year with God,” we have series of activities all through the year. So we normally begin with God before we kick off any programme.

Amaka said that since she joined AFI, she has learnt a lot on how to be charitable from the founder, Princess Ada Okeke Amam (Adakaibeya) who is a women with heart of gold and that is why every year the foundation grows from strength to strength and as well gaining international recognition on humanitarian service.

Guest speaker at the programme, Dr. Henry Obidi, a film make, Pastor, Consultant and Rector, who was inaugurated as the youth Patron, said, AFI is an organisation that takes care of the needy, the less privileged in the society and it has done well so far. It has an arm that corrects the misrepresentation in the mind of people generally. I will contribute both financially, time and otherwise.

Secretary of the AFI, Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha, said, “we have series of programmes every year. We do world’s drug day, we do widows’ day. Since we started, it has been something to be look up to, and people tap into it for success.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: