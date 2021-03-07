AFI, ACN with affiliate groups organise begin the year with God

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Adorable Foundation International, Adorable Social Club of Nigeria with affiliate groups had concluded plan with their programme, “Begin The Year 2021 With God”, with the theme: Triumphant Praises come next Saturday, March 13, 2021.

The programme under the chairmanship of Barrister Chinedu Agubuzor will have on stage anointed men and women of God ministering.

In addition to the above, the programme will also feature business empowerment by Dr. Obidi Henry, while inaugurations of AFR 2021 LOC, Coordinator Affiliate Groups and AFI Youth Forum Executives will take place during the programme.

The event which is to bring Adorable family together at Domino Centre Mafoluku-Oshodi, Lagos, will showcase Spiritual Director, Rev. Tochukwu Ukpaka; Adorable Harriet Abang, President; Adorable Amaka Ezechukwu, Chairman AFI 2021 LOC and Chief Host, Princess Ada Okeke Amam (Adakaibeya) President, Adorable Foundation International.

Speaking, Chief Host, Princess Ada Okeke Amam encourages every human being to begin with God in everything we do in life, that is the essence of this programme; even as she urges AFI Affiliates, come, let’s pray and work together for humanity.

