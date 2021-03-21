Afenifere: Oduyoye expresses confidence in Adebanjo’s leadership

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr Babatunde Oduyoye, former minority whip in the House of Representatives, says emergence of Chief Ayo Adebanjo as the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, is a positive development.

Oduyoye, who is a Special Adviser on Strategy and Political Matters to Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, said this in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Sunday.

According to him, the choice of Pa Adebanjo as Afenifere leader is a step in the right direction for the Yoruba nation

“Yoruba people need Pa Adebanjo’s wealth of experience, versatility and unassailable courage at this point in history.

“The challenges facing the South-West states in terms of leadership, insecurity, slow pace of economic development, among others, can only be surmounted with the vision and passion of individuals like Pa Adebanjo.

“Pa Adebanjo, who is a worthy model and fearless leader, has over the years made his voice count at every moment that mattered the most,” Oduyoye stated.

Oduyoye, however, called on Yoruba sons and daughters to support Pa Adebanjo and the Afenifere towards the emancipation and progress of Yorubaland.

Kindly Share This Story: