AFCON 2021: Super Eagles conclude qualifiers in Lagos to Lesotho

Super Eagles will wrap up their Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign with a final Group L match today, as they welcome Lesotho to the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

There is nothing at stake for the Super Eagles nor their visitors. The Eagles have already qualified for Cameroon 2022 and will finish top of the standings regardless of this game’s result, while Likuena have been mathematically eliminated.

Nigeria comes into the clash on the back of a 1-0 win away to Benin in Porto-Novo this past Saturday, with Paul Onuachu rising off the bench to score the winner deep into injury time.

With a qualification in the bag, coach Gernot Rohr is likely to use this game as a chance to field new players and test out combinations. Onuachu, for example, could well be given the chance to start ahead of Victor Osimhen.

Lesotho, led by South African coach Thabo Senong, were held 0-0 at home by Sierra Leone in Maseru on Saturday (a result which took place earlier in the day and confirmed Nigeria’s qualification before they had even kicked off in Benin).

Likuena will hope to claim a positive result in Lagos, which could be enough to avoid the wooden spoon depending on the result of the other Group L match between Sierra Leone and Benin in Freetown.

