Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Afaka: FG condemns the adoption of school girls – Tallen

On 2:21 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
girl-child
Dame Pauline Tallen

By Victoria Ojeme

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has condemned the adoption of some School girls of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state, during the early hours of Friday March 12, 2021.

In a statement made available to journalists, Tallen said the adoption of School children especially Young  girls is not good for the safety and sanctity of womanhood.

According to the statement “We have cried, pleaded, prayed and fasted for all these to stop to no avail!”

“I am saddened on behalf of all Nigerian Women and my heart bleeds anytime an adoption of a person’s especially our Children occurs.

READ ALSO: Buhari orders military, Kaduna govt to rescue abducted students safely

“We know the Federal Government will as usual defend its citizens especially children and expedite action for their release.

“I am confident that the Military and Security Agencies are on top of the situation so we must all pray along for their safe rescue and release!

“We call for calm and pray that the Girls will come out unhurt.

I appeal strongly to the Abductors of our Innocent children to abandon this heinous act and return our remaining Children unharmed to us and their Anxious Parents.

“On our part at the Ministry, we will continue to speak out and condemn kidnapping which is a crime against humanity!“

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!