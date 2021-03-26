Afaka: Abduction of young schoolgirls not good for womanhood — Tallen

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme – Kaduna

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has condemned the abduction of some schoolgirls of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State during the early hours of Friday, March 12, 2021.

In a statement made available to journalists, Tallen said the abduction of school children especially young girls, was one too many and not good for the safety and sanctity of womanhood.

According to the statement: “We have cried, pleaded, prayed and fasted for all these to stop to no avail.

“I am saddened on behalf of all Nigerian women and my heart bleeds anytime an abduction of persons, especially our children occurs.

“We know the Federal Government will, as usual, defend its citizens especially children and expedite action for their release.

“I am confident that the military and security agencies are on top of the situation so we must all pray along for their safe rescue and release.

“We call for calm and pray that the girls will come out unhurt. I appeal strongly to the abductors of our innocent children to abandon this heinous act and return our remaining children unharmed to us and their anxious parents.

“On our part at the ministry, we will continue to speak out and condemn kidnapping which is a crime against humanity.”

