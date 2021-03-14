Breaking News
Translate

ADF declares support for boycott of Fulani cattle beef to South East

On 3:21 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Fulani herdsmen wreaking havoc in Nigeria are foreigners, Baraje insists
File photo of a herder and his cattle

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki-THE Alaigbo Development Foundation, ADF, weekend declared its support for the boycott of Fulani cattle beef in the South East, and indeed all over Igboland. 

The Chairman, Media and Publicity Bureau,

ADF, Abia Onyike who stated this in Abakaliki, explained that the reason for the boycott was a way for the Foundation “to register our protest against the impunity and viciousness of the AK-47 wielding Fulani Herdsmen and the tendency to protect them by some sections of Nigeria’s security agencies.”

READ ALSONNL: Vandrezzer FC threatens to abandon fixture over broadcasting dispute

According to him, “the Alaigbo Development Foundation, after a critical appraisal of  the unrepentant violent attitude of the rampaging Fulani Herdsmen which has led to the killing of innocent people, rape of women/girls, kidnapping and  destruction of crops in the farmlands in Igboland, do hereby proclaim our support for the boycott of Fulani  cattle beef in the South East, and indeed all over Igboland. 

“The  Fulani Cattle Boycott Campaign is  to register our protest against the impunity and viciousness of the AK-47 wielding Fulani Herdsmen and the tendency to protect them by some sections of Nigeria’s security agencies.

“We therefore commend and congratulate the people of Afikpo Community in Ebonyi State for their resolve to boycott the consumption of Cow Meat as a result of the unwarranted violence and deaths visited on the people of the area  by  the Fulani Marauders without commensurate  intervention by law enforcement agencies to punish the  Fulani criminals.

“ADF would be willing to collaborate with other patriotic groups  such as Afenifere and the Middle Belt Coalition to ensure the abolition of open grazing of cattle in Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!