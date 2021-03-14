ADF declares support for boycott of Fulani cattle beef to South East

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki-THE Alaigbo Development Foundation, ADF, weekend declared its support for the boycott of Fulani cattle beef in the South East, and indeed all over Igboland.

The Chairman, Media and Publicity Bureau,

ADF, Abia Onyike who stated this in Abakaliki, explained that the reason for the boycott was a way for the Foundation “to register our protest against the impunity and viciousness of the AK-47 wielding Fulani Herdsmen and the tendency to protect them by some sections of Nigeria’s security agencies.”

According to him, “the Alaigbo Development Foundation, after a critical appraisal of the unrepentant violent attitude of the rampaging Fulani Herdsmen which has led to the killing of innocent people, rape of women/girls, kidnapping and destruction of crops in the farmlands in Igboland, do hereby proclaim our support for the boycott of Fulani cattle beef in the South East, and indeed all over Igboland.

“The Fulani Cattle Boycott Campaign is to register our protest against the impunity and viciousness of the AK-47 wielding Fulani Herdsmen and the tendency to protect them by some sections of Nigeria’s security agencies.

“We therefore commend and congratulate the people of Afikpo Community in Ebonyi State for their resolve to boycott the consumption of Cow Meat as a result of the unwarranted violence and deaths visited on the people of the area by the Fulani Marauders without commensurate intervention by law enforcement agencies to punish the Fulani criminals.

“ADF would be willing to collaborate with other patriotic groups such as Afenifere and the Middle Belt Coalition to ensure the abolition of open grazing of cattle in Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

