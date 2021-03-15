Adejumo Lewis, Sola Sobowale, star in Tolulope Oke’s “Cookie Spot”

Kindly Share This Story:

A new film produced by Tolulope Oke, Cookie Spot, is set for its premiere. The film seeks to inspire and make people thrive despite the odds of life and will show in cinema houses across the country.

Notable Nollywood stars who feature in Cookie Spot are Adejumo Lewis, Funso Adeolu, Sola Sobowale, Ayo Adesanya, Bolanle Ninalowo, Omowunmi Dada among others.

Tolu told Potpourri,” I believe in hope and I tried to project life and its possibilities.”

Cookie Spot, as she aptly puts it, is a story of survival wherever you find yourself. There is always a means of survival. The story-line focuses on women and while challenging women to be the best wherever they are, she says: “There is the need for women to support one another. Young women should see the bigger picture of whatever they are doing. Possibilities are endless in life. Whatever you are doing, you should not give up. You can always be a better person wherever you are. You should learn to survive in a way that will add value to others”.

Tolulope believes Cookie Spot will challenge every young lady out there to have the women and women generally should have the strong will to succeed against all the odds in life.

