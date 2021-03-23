ADCOM: Presidency eulogises Abia Assembly, Speaker over unprecedented diaspora Law

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

The Presidency has applauded the Abia State House of Assembly over the passing of the much anticipated ‘Abians in Diaspora Commission’ Law.

The passage makes Abia State the first state in history to have a state commission on diaspora.

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa in a statement on Tuesday hailed the Speaker, Rt Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji for passing of the bill.

The bill, passed on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, was sponsored by the Minority Whip/member representing Arochukwu State Constituency, Dr. Mike Ukoha.

Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Chinedum Orji, upon hearing the bill showed massive support and also gave it accelerated hearing.

The bill, seeks to establish the Abians in Diaspora Commission (ADCOM), in order to monitor the welfare of Abians in their country of domicile.

According to the bill, it will also assist them in investment and development opportunities in Abia State and Nigeria in general, and arrange for them to render voluntary services in Abia State in order to achieve overall development of the state.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa who doubles as the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) also thanked Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for the great feat.

