Adamawa takes delivery of COVID-19 vaccine

Kindly Share This Story:

By Umar Yusuf – Yola

Adamawa state government Wednesday took delivery of 59,280 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government.

The Chairman of the State Contentment Committee on the pandemic COVID-19, Bashir Ahmed, disclosed this Wednesday evening while answering questions from newsmen in Yola.

The Committee Chairman who doubles as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) disclosed that the administration of the vaccines will be done in three phases.

According to him, the first group of beneficiaries would be the front line workers which include health workers, security personnel among others.

The second group will comprise those with underlined sicknesses that can easily be affected by COVID-19.

The third group, according to the chairman will be the general public.

He added that the administration of the vaccines to beneficiaries would be through online registration, saying that it is through the registration that will guide beneficiaries to where he/she will get the vaccination.

The programme, he stated would be launched on Monday next week.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: