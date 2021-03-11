Adamawa receives 59,280 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Kindly Share This Story:

Adamawa Government confirmed it received 59,280 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Federal Government on Wednesday.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Basir Ahmed, also the state’s Chairman of COVID-19 Containment Committee, made the confirmation at a news conference on Wednesday in Yola.

He said that COVID-19 vaccination, which would be conducted in three phases, would be officially launched next Monday.

According to him, the first phase of the vaccination is for frontline health workers, security organisations and critical leaders; the second phase is for people with underlying ailments, while the third phase is for the general public.

Ahmad said those to access the vaccine must register in the portal before being directed to a centre where they would be vaccinated.

He called on people of Adamawa get registered, especially the elderly, to get inoculated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

