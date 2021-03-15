Action Alliance National chairman describes parallel convention an aberration

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says Udeze no longer a party member

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The National Chairman, Action Alliance (AA), Hon Adekunle Rufai on Monday took a swipe at a former member of the party, Mr Kenneth Udeze over the claim that he has been elected National Chairman of the party, describing the purported parallel convention as an aberration.

According to Rufai, Udeze could not have been elected as the party’s National Chairman or as any other executive member since he was expelled from the party, adding that he, (Rufai) remains the only authentic and recognized national chairman of the party.

In a statement he personally issued in Osogbo, Rufai, who was recently re-elected as National chairman of the party at the party’s national convention held in Osogbo, Osun State capital under the supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said Udeze couldn’t have contested for the post or any other position in the party, having being expelled from the party.

“The National Think Thank Committee (NTTC) of the Action Alliance had long before now expelled Udeze and his cohorts for anti-party activities. His expulsion was in line with the constitution of the party and this has not been lifted by the party or any Court of law.

“The NTTC is the highest decision ruling organ of our party and at no time did NTTC meet to lift the expulsion of Udeze. He is not a member of the party let alone being an official. His purported election is without a photo, video or INEC representative.

“This same Udeze has serious cases in different courts. He’s currently standing trial before an Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo over allegations of criminal acts.

“Udenze and his co-travellers should learn how to respect the party’s constitution and also abide by the rules governing events within the party,” he added.

He threatened to institute legal action against Udeze for alleged impersonation, saying that the leadership of the party will also meet to determine further steps to be taken.

According to the National Chairman, the purported convention held at the instance of Udeze was null and void as it lacked the backing of the party’s recognized leadership and not supervised by INEC, which is the accredited organ saddled with such responsibility.

He, therefore, called on members of the public, especially political groups to disregard Udeze or any action taken by him.

Vanguard News Nigeria

