ACJHR gives pass mark on CBN Naira-for Dollar policy

Says new policy on remittance inflow will revolutionise economy, reduce cost

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The African Centre for Justice and Human Rights, ACJHR, has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for its introduction of the ‘Naira-for-Dollar policy.

The organisation, led by Barrister Nduka Edede Chinwendu, as its Executive Director, in a statement, said it “received with joy the introduction of the ‘Naira-for-Dollar’ policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

“ACJHR gives the CBN and its governor, Godwin Emefiele, and other members of the team a pass mark on this noble policy.

“We are aware of the ability of the new policy on remittance inflow to revolutionise our economy, reduce cost and check round-tripping.

“We, therefore, urge Nigerians to embrace the policy and ensure its success,” the statement said.

The policy, according to the apex bank, offers an incentive of N5 for every $1 of fund remitted to Nigeria through International Money Transfer Organisations in the bank’s new forex policy.

“Having assessed the economy and what this policy is capable to achieve within a short period, we dare say that this policy is a game-changer as far as our economy is concerned,” the statement added.

“All other central banks in Africa are therefore urged to borrow a leaf from how Emefiele and his CBN team have been churning out laudable policies that have been turning around the nation’s economy, and by extension, the continent’s economy,” it said.

