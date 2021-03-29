Abuja Protest: Police restore calm, disperse members of proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Shiites

The FCT Police Command said on Monday, that its personnel successfully restored calm at Maitama after ‘professionally” dispersing a violent protest by some members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN)-Shiites.
“Unfortunately, the members of the disbanded sect went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking innocent citizens including Police Officers with stones and other dangerous objects”.
“In view of the above, the Command wishes to state that it will not condone any form of attack on its personnel, equipment or other public property”, a statement by ASP Yusuf Mariam, spokesperson of the command said.
“The Command implores residents to remain calm and law-abiding while reaffirming of its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT”, she added.