Abuja Protest: Police restore calm, disperse members of proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Shiites

Kindly Share This Story:

The FCT Police Command said on Monday, that its personnel successfully restored calm at Maitama after ‘professionally” dispersing a violent protest by some members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN)-Shiites.

“Unfortunately, the members of the disbanded sect went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking innocent citizens including Police Officers with stones and other dangerous objects”.

Also read:

“In view of the above, the Command wishes to state that it will not condone any form of attack on its personnel, equipment or other public property”, a statement by ASP Yusuf Mariam, spokesperson of the command said.

“The Command implores residents to remain calm and law-abiding while reaffirming of its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT”, she added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: