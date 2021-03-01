Abia: Time for Adeyemi to quit, pro-democracy group demands Senator’s resignation

Kindly Share This Story:

Following what it describes as “unguarded utterances” about Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, the National Democratic Front (NDF) has called on the lawmaker representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi, to quit the National Assembly.

Condemning Adeyemi’s outburst, the group said the Senate is a hallowed place of lawmaking and must be protected from people like Smart Adeyemi.

Recall that the Kogi West Senator, in a scathing attack during plenary last week, described Ikpeazu as a drunkard.

And in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Dr Bolaji Abdulkadir , on Monday, the NDF labelled Adeyemi’s comment as reprehensive, utterly misplaced and gross abuse of the office that he holds.

By this, the group said Smart Adeyemi may be chasing shadow by his futile attempt to cast aspersions on a performing Governor which at best is attracting hate on his person from the public.

According to Abdulkadir , the Abia governor is a serious performer whose efforts to develop Abia State in the last 5 years cannot be wished away by a man out to please his political godfathers in Kogi State.

It further described Governor Ikpeazu as an infrastructure giant, a colossus and peacemaker per excellence and should be allowed to concentrate good governance to his people .

The group, however, advised the lawmaker to channel his energy on his legislative functions and avoid attention-seeking.

It further warned that Adeyemi’s failure to resign will draw the anger of the over 30 groups that are signatories to the NDF.

