Abia Panel of Inquiry: Deceased’s family fights over compensation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

The family of late Friday Arunsi, from Ebem community, in Ohafia council, Abia State, has been torn apart over who gets the compensation over his death from the State panel of inquiry on police brutality and extrajudicial killing.

Friday, was on April 17, 2020, allegedly shot dead by a policeman attached to the Ebem police station, Ohafia.

At the resumed hearing on the matter, the deceased’s father, Mr Ifeanyi Arunsi and the deceased’s maternal family, Umu Nneibo maternal family, disagreed before the panel over who would receive the expected compensation for the deceased, if granted.

Arunsi claimed that the maternal home’s representative, Mr Kings Hart Ukpai, never contributed anything to the training of the deceased from birth as he only got to know late Friday, January 2017.

In his words, “My son was 19 years old when he was killed by the police. Mr Kings Hart Ukpai contributed nothing even from birth. I have been the one training him from primary school until he swat for his WAEC.

ALSO READ: Power belongs to the people

“January 2017 was the first time Mr Kings Hart Ukpai knew my son. My son was buried in Ebem Ohafia, on a piece of land I borrowed N5M to buy. The Umu Nneibo maternal family did not play any role in his training and burial. They were cautioned by the council of chiefs and elders whom I reported the matter to when they pushed me to the wall.

“At the burial, over N1 million was realized. Mr Kings Hart Ukpai took everything. They didn’t give me anything.”

Chairman of the panel, Justice Sunday Imo, rtd, urged the two parties to stop quarrelling and concentrate on the extrajudicial killing of their son.

He further warned that the families cannot be certain that compensation would be recommended for the deceased.

Justice Imo adjourned till April 7, for defence.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: