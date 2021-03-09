Abia govt demolishes buildings where kidnappers keep victims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko

Abia State Government, Tuesday, demolished two buildings used as hideouts by kidnappers.

One of the buildings, a bungalow is located at Eziala Nsulu in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area.

Another bungalow at Omalose Avenue, off Uratta Road, Aba allegedly used by kidnappers as their hideout was also pulled down.

Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbade, accompanied by heavily armed policemen and some top government officials led the team that carried out the demolition.

Addressing the press before the building at Nsulu was brought down by a bulldozer, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Capt. Awa Udensi, said the demolition was in line with the Abia State law which prescribes that any building used as a hideout by kidnappers must be demolished.

He said a kidnap syndicate kept their victim in the building before she was rescued.

According to him, the victim, a woman in the company of her husband, had “attented a wedding ceremony at Obingwa few days ago” when she was abducted by the syndicate.

He said the woman had gone to ease herself when the kidnappers who had mounted surveillance on her pounced on her and raced to the building in the nearby LGA.

The matter, according to him was promptly reported to the police who immediately swung into action.

He said the kidnappers later called in and demanded a ransom of N10 million.

But he said luck ran out on the hoodlums when they were eventually trailed to the hideout following a tip off and the cooperation of local vigilante.

He said one of the suspects escaped when police invaded the hideout while three others were apprehended

The victim was also rescued without any ransom, he added.

Capt. Udensi said that the suspects would be prosecuted, adding that capital punishment awaits kidnappers in the state.

He called on landlords to monitor the activities of the occupants of their houses.

Udensi particularly urged landlords who have unoccupied house to keep a close tab on them to ensure criminals do not use them for their nefarious activities.

Speaking after the demolition of the second building at Aba, Udensi said that the police had during a raid at the compound, arrested three suspects with locally-made rifles and ammunition.

He said that the suspects had confessed to the police that they were kidnappers.

Udensi said that Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration “has zero tolerance for criminality”, and warned criminally-minded elements to relocate from the state or brace up for hard times.

He said that the state government ” synergies with security agencies in the state to make Abia safe for both residents and visitors”.

Udensi noted that the presence of the police high command in the outing underscored the importance government attached to security matters.

Meanwhile, some co-tenants in the building were observed desperately pleading with the team to allow them pick some of their personal belongings in their own apartments, saying they never knew their neighbours were involved in kidnapping.

Vanguard News Nigeria

