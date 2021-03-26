Abia by-election: Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for violence-free election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Ahead of tomorrow’s by-election into the Aba North /Aba South federal constituency seat, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has enjoined Aba residents to eschew violence and vote their choice candidates in the election.

The group tasked all political party stakeholders to emulate Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s peaceful disposition to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Engr. Chidi Ibeh faction, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, in a statement, warned desperate politicians against obstructing the expected free, fair and credible election in the constituency through mobilization of hoodlums and vote-buying.

The group warned against turning Aba into a theatre of war and urged all parties and the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, to allow the will of the electorate to prevail.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo explained that the by-election is too important for Ndigbo to be disrupted by desperate power seekers.

“We are aware of desperate attempts to lure security agents into unscrupulous and unprofessional actions to advance the wishes of the unpopular politicians in the Aba by-election. Ohanaeze Ndigbo urges INEC to be truly independent and non -partisan to ensure that the will of the electorate prevails. Violence is an ill wind that blows no good to anyone.

Nobody should turn Aba into a theatre of war. All stakeholders are tasked to eschew violence, cast and protect their votes,” the statement read in part.

