Abaribe, fearless advocate of justice – Gov Ikpeazu

By Steve Oko

Gov Okezie Ikpeazu has described the Senate Minority Leader and senator representing Abia South, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, as “a fearless advocate of justice and egalitarianism”.

Ikpeazu stated this in his goodwill message to the former Deputy Governor at his 66th birthday.

The Governor in the message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka, noted with delight that “Senator Abaribe’s life has become synonymous with service to our people, built on solid principles, and sustained by the power of courage”.

It read in part: “From his days as Deputy Governor of Abia State in 1999, Abaribe has carved a clear niche for himself…a niche for the relentless pursuit of the enthronement of justice and equity in our polity. A pursuit he undertakes with great courage and strong personal convictions. Till date and as Senate Minority Leader, Abaribe remains who he has always been, namely, a fearless advocate of justice and egalitarianism in public service”.

Ikpeazu further described the Senate Minority Leader as “my elder brother and my political leader”.

The Governor on behalf of his family, the Government and People of Abia State, wished the Distinguished Senator a very happy birthday and prays the Almighty God to grant him many more years ahead.

