Aba election: We’re aware of presence of hoodlums from neighbouring states ― Govt

The Abia State government has raised the alarm on the presence of marauding hoodlums at Aba as the forthcoming March 27 Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency election draws near.

The government alleged that the hoodlums are being shipped in by an opposition party, revealing it is one of their evil plans for the coming election.

“Specifically, we are aware that about 200 armed youths have already been camped at a location and are awaiting deployment with fake military uniforms made available to them by an Abia born retired Army General who only recently joined the opposition party, with the intention of unleashing mayhem on the people of the state,” the Commissioner of Information, John Kalu said in a statement made available to Vanguard.

Kalu also revealed that “Our intelligence confirms that the plan of the opposition party is to overheat the polity as a prelude to calling for full deployment of the military which will, in turn, create room for them to deploy the hoodlums with fake uniforms and the already procured arms.”

The statement further stated that “We wish to make it abundantly clear to those behind the dastardly plot that their plans are fully known and will surely not only be resisted but also completely thwarted.

“Aba Federal Constituency is one that no sane person should toy with and those planning to unleash mayhem on the people of the state will surely meet their waterloo.

“We advise politicians to desist from acts capable of compounding the security situation in the country and distracting the federal government in its efforts at containing the trend.

“We advise the police and military high command as well as office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Department of State Services (DSS) to be wary of the antics of desperate politicians seeking for expansion of family enterprise even at the expense of precious lives of citizens rather than growth and unity of our nation.

“Finally, we urge law-abiding citizens to remain vigilant but not intimidated. They should go and vote as the government will do everything necessary to protect them and ensure that their votes count and are counted,” Kalu said.

