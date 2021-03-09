A Poem to Celebrate 2021 women’s day

VIRTUOUS WOMAN
By Adeola Olayisade ( Adepttiz)
She is like a tree planted by the waterside
That yields her fruits in season
Whose leaf doesn’t wither
And prospers even in hard time
She is a Lady with a noble character
That everybody loves to be with
She is clothed with humility and dignity
Indeed, she is worth more than rubies
She is a friend in need
Always a citadel of hope
She is full of blessing
And lacks nothing to value
She brings good not harm
To people at all time
She opens her arm to the poor
And extends her hands to the needy.
She makes coverings for her bed
She is clothed with beauty
She speaks with wisdom
Her tongue is full of truth
She is a virtuous woman
Her husband calls her greatness
Her children arise and call her blessed
The generation calls her blessed.