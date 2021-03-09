A Poem to Celebrate 2021 women’s day

Kindly Share This Story:

VIRTUOUS WOMAN

By Adeola Olayisade ( Adepttiz)

She is like a tree planted by the waterside

That yields her fruits in season

Whose leaf doesn’t wither

And prospers even in hard time

She is a Lady with a noble character

That everybody loves to be with

She is clothed with humility and dignity

Indeed, she is worth more than rubies

She is a friend in need

Always a citadel of hope

She is full of blessing

And lacks nothing to value

She brings good not harm

To people at all time

She opens her arm to the poor

And extends her hands to the needy.

She makes coverings for her bed

She is clothed with beauty

She speaks with wisdom

Her tongue is full of truth

She is a virtuous woman

Her husband calls her greatness

Her children arise and call her blessed

The generation calls her blessed.

