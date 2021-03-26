A/Ibom electoral fraud: Court has vindicated APC, Akpabio – Nabena

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Mr Yekini Nabena, has hailed the court judgment which handed a three-year jail term to Prof. Peter Ogban, a professor of Soil Science at the University of Calabar.

Ogban who was the Returning Officer for the Akwa-Ibom North-west senatorial election in 2019 was also dined N100, 000, a development Nabena said has finally vindicated the Minister of Niger Delta, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and the ruling party.

The UNICAL Professor was prosecuted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Reacting to the development through a statement released Friday in Abuja, Nabena said elements of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP who made use of the UNICAL Professor to rig out the APC candidate at the said election should now bury their heads in shame.

According to Nabena, the senatorial election was fraudulently postponed by the returning officer against the wishes of the APC and its candidate and all the complaints made by Senator Akpabio and the APC were not given attention.

He said; “We celebrate the Court’s pronouncement jailing one of the agents of the PDP used against our candidate (Akpabio) in the senatorial election in Akwa Ibom north-west in 2019.

“We always believe that ‘if a lie goes for twenty years the truth will meet it one day’. This judgment is significant in the sense that others like Prof. Ogban in the system should henceforth know that under the present APC-Federal Government, justice will always prevail.”

