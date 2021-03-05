84th birthday: Obasanjo, Nigeria’s most authentic living statesman – Gov Ikpeazu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as “Nigeria’s most authentic living Statesman whose life’s oddysey has become an invaluable source of history”.

Ikpeazu stated this in a goodwill message to the ex-President on his 84th birthday.

In the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Onyebuchi Ememanka, the Governor noted that the former President had “lived for Nigeria and given the best of his years to the sustenance of the unity and democratic development of our country”.

The statement further read: ” Obasanjo is a man who has had the very exceptional privilege of serving as both a Military and democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Both as Military Head of State and a Civilian President, Ikpeazu notes further, Obasanjo’s belief in the supremacy of democracy remained unshaken. Even in retirement, his voice continues to reverberate on issues of national and global importance”.

“President Obasanjo has become a living legend. He stands tall in the hall of fame of the greatest African leaders. His life has become a living encyclopedia of the history of our country. He has become a strong voice both locally and internationally on issues affecting the development of democracy and global affairs. Without any shadow of doubt, Obasanjo’s well deserved place in history is assured”.

Gov. Ikpeazu wished Obasanjo more strength and sound health in his new age.

