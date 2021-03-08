8 reasons why Jesus Christ isn’t a sacrifice for sins!

Kindly Share This Story:

By Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh

Jesus Christ the Son of God, the only Saviour of mankind and Messiah of God gave us clear, unmistakable descriptions of how things are in the kingdom of God by the use of short stories called parables.

Instead of relying on written scriptures which he quoted a few times, he created these stories in order to avoid ambiguities or any chance of equivocation which could leave us in the same darkness he had come to clear.

I’m just going to mention a few of these parables due to space constraint and allow us to see if there’s any mention of sacrifice of any kind let alone that of Jesus Christ as a precondition for the forgiveness of anyone by God or the salvation of human beings. We would also check and see whether it’s even implied if not expressly stated in those parables.

As usual, my only authority is Jesus Christ because he’s the one we are commanded to listen to. Since the Bible is full of self-contradictions, the only wise response to Bible incongruities is limiting oneself to Jesus Christ for those who are desperate in their search for God and his kingdom.

1. The Parable of the Sower.

Mat 13:3 And he spake many things unto them in parables, saying, Behold, a sower went forth to sow;

Mat 13:4 And when he sowed, some seeds fell by the wayside, and the fowls came and devoured them up:

Mat 13:5 Some fell upon stony places, where they had not much earth: and forthwith they sprung up, because they had no deepness of earth:

Mat 13:6 And when the sun was up, they were scorched; and because they had no root, they withered away.

Mat 13:7 And some fell among thorns, and the thorns sprung up and choked them:

Mat 13:8 But others fell into good ground and brought forth fruit, some a hundredfold, some sixtyfold, some thirtyfold.

Mat 13:9 Who hath ears to hear, let him hear.

This is very straight forward: the sower is God and his children and the seed is the word of God (never mind ‘pastors’ who lie to us that seed is money); the “wayside” are those who receive the gospel but the devil (fowls of the air are demons) steals it from their hearts; the “stony places” are those who receive the gospel but lack roots or depth in themselves so are offended by trials and persecution that come due to the gospel; the “thorny ground” are those who receive the gospel but are carried away by the cares of this life while the “good soil” are those who receive the gospel and bear fruits according to their capacities.

So, it’s very clear here that everyone determines what sort of soil he becomes and there’s no mention of assistance in any way, shape or form from the sower to the soils. The decision to receive the gospel and how you fare with it is your sole responsibility; no grace or sacrifice is mentioned or implied here at all. Also noteworthy is that all the soils aren’t bad as we have been lied to by the scripture that condemns everyone as a sinner. Some people are not sinners according to Christ in this parable.

2. Parables of the Cross and Tower

Luk 14:26 If any man come to me, and hate not his father, and mother, and wife, and children, and brethren, and sisters, yea, and his own life also, he cannot be my disciple.

Luk 14:27 And whosoever doth not bear his cross and come after me, cannot be my disciple.

Luk 14:28 For which of you, intending to build a tower, sitteth not down first, and counteth the cost, whether he have sufficient to finish it?

Luk 14:29 Lest haply, after he hath laid the foundation, and is not able to finish it, all that behold it begin to mock him,

Luk14:30 Saying, This man began to build and was not able to finish.

The above scripture passage is simply telling us of the costs of eternal life, that salvation is not by any grace as preached by Paul neither is it free of charge as believed by Christians! It also says very loud and clear that no one, not even Jesus Christ, is going to do anything on our behalf. So, whatever he did is an example for us to follow and do the same.

No sacrifice is mentioned or implied here. Whatever adversity we suffer in the name of God/Jesus Christ is a cross and that we must prayerfully bear ourselves. Jesus Christ bore his own cross, not ours!!

3. Good and Bad Trees

Matthew 3:10

10Even now the axe of God’s judgment is poised, ready to sever the roots of the trees. Yes, every tree that does not produce good fruit will be chopped down and thrown into the fire

Trees represent human beings in scriptures. It’s also crystal clear again that it’s the bad tree that gets cut down and thrown into the fire, not the good ones and there’s no sacrifice or vicarious assistance provided to save bad trees from being cut and fed into the fire. All the trees aren’t bad as we have been taught from childhood, some trees are actually good and fruitful. The righteous exist, though in precious little minority.

4. The Threshing Floor

Matthew 3:12

12 He is ready to separate the chaff from the wheat with his winnowing fork. Then he will clean up the threshing area, gathering the wheat into his barn but burning the chaff with never-ending fire.”

Here, Jesus Christ tells us the nature of his judgement as well as the fact of the existence of righteous or good people. Everything on the floor isn’t chaff and the wheat won’t be burnt together with the chaff. The wheat became wheat by itself and the chaff became chaff by itself, no sacrifice was required to make the wheat become wheat.

As in Mk 4:26-28, we become whatever we elect to become by ourselves. God doesn’t interfere at all. We get saved or damned on our own accounts. If one wants to be righteous, let him ask God for the ability. This is the message of Jesus Christ, any other contrary message from Paul or anyone else is to be rejected completely.

5. Two Foundations

Matt. 7:24-29

24 “Anyone who listens to my teaching and follows it is wise, like a person who builds a house on solid rock. 25 Though the rain comes in torrents and the floodwaters rise and the winds beat against that house, it won’t collapse because it is built on bedrock. 26 But anyone who hears my teaching and ignores it is foolish, like a person who builds a house on sand. 27 When the rains and floods come and the winds beat against that house, it will collapse with a mighty crash.”

Jesus Christ implies in this parable that whereas some people won’t obey or live by his words, some others would and that whereas those who live by his words would withstand life’s trials and God’s final judgement, those who don’t live by his words won’t. There’s no mention of sacrifice or any other construct which would save those who don’t live by Jesus’ words neither does Jesus Christ say here that he’d enable some people by his grace to live by his teachings and not enable some others, etc. as in Paul’s ungodly doctrine of partiality which states that God capriciously decides to favour some people and not to favour some others. Paul usually creates a construct without basis in God which leads him to present God as a mystery because he is unable to support his ungodly position with facts.

6. Two Classes of People

Mat 9:12 But when Jesus heard that, he said unto them, They that be whole need, not a physician, but they that are sick.

Mat 9:13 But go ye and learn what that meaneth, I will have mercy, and not sacrifice: for I am not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.

How much more obvious would a thing be? How much more tautological and down to earth would Jesus Christ be for us to understand his teachings? He came, not to die as a sacrifice as we have been lied to but to open the eyes of sinners to the good news which is that God would forgive them if they repent!! Why do we like complicating things that have been simplified for us by Christ? Jesus says here that some people are sick while some are not but Paul says that everybody is sick, how’s that possible?

7. Disciple and Teacher

Matthew 10:24 – 25

24“Students* are not greater than their teacher, and servants are not greater than their master. 25 Students are to be like their teacher, and servants are to be like their master. And since I, the master of the household, have been called the prince of demons, * the members of my household will be called by even worse names!”

If I would be treated precisely as my Lord and Master Jesus Christ was treated, what then did he do on my behalf? The truth is that he set examples for us to follow and do the very things he did. He didn’t do things so we don’t have to do them again as the sacrifice and grace doctrine teaches.

8. The Two sons

Matthew 21:28-32

28 “But what do you think about this? A man with two sons told the older boy, ‘Son, go out and work in the vineyard today.’ 29 The son answered, ‘No, I won’t go,’ but later he changed his mind and went anyway. 30 Then the father told the other son, ‘You go,’ and he said, ‘Yes, sir, I will.’ But he didn’t go. 31 “Which of the two obeyed his father?” They replied, “The first.”* Then Jesus explained his meaning: “I tell you the truth, corrupt tax collectors and prostitutes will get into the Kingdom of God before you do. 32 For John the Baptist came and showed you the right way to live, but you didn’t believe him, while tax collectors and prostitutes did. And even when you saw this happening, you refused to believe him and repent of your sins.”

The explanation of this parable is within it. Jesus Christ repeats the same theme (which runs through all his teachings) here which is that his message is of repentance and mercy but evil people changed it to sacrifice and grace which Jesus Christ never mentioned or implied in any of his sermons. We either repent or we perish.

