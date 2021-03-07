7Figures SMG becomes a beacon of hope to the voiceless on the streets

Kindly Share This Story:

Known to fans as 7Figures SMG, Aduragbemi Adekunle is fast gaining popularity on the Pan-African market for his music and is popular voice for many on the streets of southwest Nigeria.

The up and coming musician, who has in past released some songs under his indigenous Yoruba language music influence, has only one mission: being a voice to the voiceless in his community.

Born in the early 90s to a family of music lovers, the youngster attended Trinity Nursery and Primary school in Abeokuta, Ogun state after which he moved to Abeokuta Grammar School within the same locality.

With a spice in his songs that tackle issues ranging from corruption to hustle and motivation, 7Figures SMG is fast becoming a beacon of hope to the masses who daily experience the stories that he shares in his music. The graduate of Economics from Lecitoyen University, Cotonou, Republic of Benin has been on a steady grind to fame for a while now.

The rapper/Singer first gained significant buzz and following for creating covers of popular songs like “Ajigijaga” by Reminisce and “Respect on my name,” by Yung6ix. Since then, 7Figures SMG has pivoted his career to greater feet with singles that have positively affected “the streets” such as Jaabo in 2018, “Somebody” in 2019 and “Feel It” in the earlier part of 2020.

His songs serve as a hope in rainy times for the average Nigerian masses who have recently been dealt a huge blow of insecurity, instability, inflation and job losses during the pandemic. 7figures SMG, who not only sings about the socio-economic aspect of his society, also touches base on the politics and bad governance that leaves the average ghetto youth locked in a system of oppression.

