’70 per cent of girls, women subjected to sexual, physical violence in Nigeria’

By Bashir Bello

The Acting Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Nicholas Simard, says no fewer than 70 per cent of girls and women in Nigeria between the age range of 15 – 49 were being subjected to one form of Sexual and Physical violence at least one in their lives.

Simard during a consortium organized by Connected Development, CODE in collaboration with the Canadian High Commission to address issues around Child Rights Acts and galvanize mass action against Gender-Based Violence in Kano State.

He expressed the readiness of the Commission to support Nigeria in the fight against insecurity and Gender-Based Violence (GBV), in the northern part of the country.

According to him, “the self reality in Nigeria is that 70 per cent of girls and women between the age range of 15 – 49 were being subjected to Sexual and Physical violence at least ones in their lives.

“The need to therefore find a lasting solution to these problems informed the visit to Kano,” Simard said.

The founder, Connected Development, Hamzat Lawal, commended the Canadian government, for committing their support to join in the fight to end Gender-Based Violence.

He said they will not relent in the fight against Gender-based Violence and the promotion of Child Rights Acts.

Earlier, the Kano State Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Bar. Musa Lawal said that the state is ready to domesticate the Child Rights Act as it has already passed the second reading.

Other dignitaries in attendance of the consortium include Special Assistant to Kano State Government on NGOs, Yardada Maikano, UNICEF Chief, Maulid Warfa, State Coordinator of RoLAC, Ibrahim Bello along other representatives of NGO’s and Media.

