4point Real Estate Launching of Rose Gardens Magboro, commits to providing customer-oriented housing solutions

As part of its mission to provide modest housing for people, 4point Real Estate Investment Ltd, an established property development company in Lagos, Nigeria has added Magboro Town to the list of locations for the development of it’s Rose Gardens Housing Project.

The Rose Gardens Housing Project was launched in mid 2018 and has since contributed a great deal to the nation’s housing demand within suburban communities like Simawa, Mowe, Asese and Magboro, all within the Lagos – Ogun, being the preferred location for development as the cost of land within these regions are more affordable and in sufficient capacity to accommodate housing projects as opposed to metropolitan Lagos.

The Head of Operations, Omolola Philip-Okpokoro at the Project launch stated that “Rose Gardens Magboro is designed not just as the perfect choice for Nigerians looking for an escape from the noise and stress of the city to a quiet and serene environment but to a house that offers all the comfort, features and capabilities of the modern luxury lifestyle.

She further stated that Rose Gardens Magboro is covered by a Certificate of Occupancy and Governor’s Consent, and the company has undergone all due diligence with the Ogun State Land Registry as expected for any reputable real estate development firm. “The development will feature both affordable apartments and terraces all exquisitely designed and with the finest finishing for its price, as providing value for money remains our biggest competitive advantage in the industry”. Omolola Stated.

In his address, the CEO of 4point, Mr. Wale Olayanju stated that “4point remains committed to developing the highest quality housing possible, that are affordable and ensures maximum comfort. We are focused on eco-friendly facilities that reduce the carbon footprint and improve the quality of life of our residents. All Rose Gardens projects are tastefully designed with ultramodern facilities, automated security, and renewable energy as power alternatives to traditional generators, but still remains reasonably priced and a lot more affordable to homebuyers and investors when compared with offers within the sector”.

He further explained that the 4point vision is to build a trusted brand within the Nigerian real estate industry that has recorded much dishonesty and dissonance in the past years by closing the gap between development companies and their communities, listen to their feedback then develop the most suitable housing solutions to address them.

The 3-bedroom apartment with BQ at Rose Gardens, Magboro is currently offered at ₦16,320,000 Naira, while the 3-bedroom terrace with BQ is offered at ₦19,500,000 Naira per unit. The company offers a flexible payment plan that allows subscribers to spread their payment up to 30 months with about 25% down payment.

