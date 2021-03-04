4Point Real Estate Investment LTD: Marketing Report for February 2021

Breaking News
Prepared for: 4Point Real Estate Investment LTD

Prepared by: Evaluate Media

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Digital Advertising

  • Facebook ads: Reached 68,241 unique audiences and recorded 2,950 link clicks using display campaigns and generated a total of 15 leads.
  • MARKETING REPORT

    Digital Advertising

    SOCIAL ADS (Facebook, Instagram & Facebook Audiences)

    A total of 2 social advertising campaigns were launched for Rose Gardens Magboro from February 1st, 2020 till February 11th, 2020  and recorded the below stats

    Ad Result

Interpretation:

A total of 477,335 impressions were recorded to 162,656individual audiences. The campaign resulted in a total of 15,787link clicks and generated a total of 65 leads. Traffic from Facebook ads was directed to Rose Gardens Magborolanding page.

Ad creatives:

CONCLUSION

The 4point campaign ran for one month and reached over 162 thousand unique audiences in Nigeria through digital advertising. The campaign recorded positive traction in terms of clicks. A total of 56 leads was recorded for the campaign.

