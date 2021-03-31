4,800 receive COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Benue state

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Over 4,800 person have so far received the Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine against COVID-19 in Benue State.

The State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Ngunan Addingi made this known yesterday at the end of the weekly State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi.

Mrs Addingi who is a member of the Action Committee on COVID-19 said the figure represented 15 per cent of the number of persons slated for a vaccination with the 73,000 doses of the vaccine allocated to the state.

The Commissioner who urged people of the state to turn out to receive the jab said the vaccines had been sent to all the Primary Health Care centres and General Hospitals across the state to ensure that the people at the grassroots were not left out.

“So we expect the people to go to their local government areas to be vaccinated and if you are resident in Makurdi, you can get the vaccines at the Benue State Teaching Hospital, Airforce Hospital and the General Hospital,” she said.

According to the Commissioner, part of the decision taken at the meeting was the embargo of street trading across the state.

She said the government had directed all those involved in the practice to move their wares to the Makurdi New International Market or be prepared to face the wrath of the law.

