The Afghan Ministry of Defense confirmed on Monday the killing of 30 militants, including 16 al-Qaida network fighters, during a recent military operation in the country’s eastern Kapisa province.

There was also six militants wounded during the cleanup operation conducted by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) supported by the Afghan Air Force in Dara-e-Afghanya locality of Nijrab district, the ministry said in a statement.

The ANDSF forces also destroyed a big amount of weapons and ammunition of the militants beside clearing Hajyan, Khalifagan, Zakirkhil and Badakhil villages of Dara-e-Afghanya, according to the statement.

The Taliban militant group has not responded to the report so far. (Xinhua/NAN)

