Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

3 men in court for allegedly stealing N500,000

On 11:34 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Court sentences mechanic to 4 months imprisonment for stealing car radiatorThe police on Monday arraigned three men, who allegedly damaged the door lock of a vehicle and stole N500,000 from it, in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Tare Patrick, 43, Dennis Ejiofor, 57, and Chukwuemeka Ebeleke, 47, with three counts of conspiracy, willful damage and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the trio committed the offence on Jan. 26 at 10.30 a.m. at No. 45, Oluwatoyin St., Sasha, Ikeja.

Emuerhi alleged that the defendants damaged the door lock of Honda Odyssey space wagon with Reg. Number AAA 486 FF to gain access into the the vehicle and stole N500,000, where the complainant, one Mr Shamsideen Abiose, parked it.

READ ALSO: Police recover firearm allegedly stolen during #EndSARS protest in Anambra

Emuerhi said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 411, 350 and 278 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.‎

The Chief Magistrate, Mr J.A. Adegun, granted the defendants bail of N100,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case untill March 17, for hearing. (NAN).

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!