22 schools compete for 4th Gregory Imafidon youth football tourney

The 4th edition of the Gregory Imafidon Foundation youth football championship is set to kick off in Benin City, Edo State

The championship slated to hold from March 24th to April 1st 2021 at the Garik School field, along Ekenwa Road Benin city will have twenty-two secondary schools in Edo State participating in the gold cup, scholarships and other prizes.

The tournament sponsored by Mr Gregory Imafidon an Edo State-born ex-youth footballer and practising Family Nurse Practitioner based in Dallas, Texas, USA said the 4th edition of the football tournament tagged “Catch them young, kick against crime” will go a long way in reviving school sports in Edo State as well as checking vices like cultism in secondary schools.

Mr Imafidon said “The aim of this tournament is to bring back school sports in Edo State, engage these children meaningfully to help reduce the rate of crime like cultism. On behalf of the vulnerable youths in Edo State, I say thank you to all who have seen the need to make Edo State a better and crime-free State by contributing towards the success of this move. We cannot afford to lose any more youth to crime. The lives of our youth are valuable'”.

He added that aside from the gold cup for the winning school, other prizes to be won include ” A golden ball with a cash prize for the best player, cash prize for the highest goal scorer, best behaved or disciplined school, best goalkeeper, best defender and best midfielder”

He added that schools that will participate in the tournament include

1. Ugiomo secondary School

2. BHS secondary School

3. Ighogbe college

4.Oba Ewere

5.Oba Akenzua secondary school

6.Bay flower international school

7.Divine wisdom international school

8.Odunamen foundation school

9.Osewende secondary school

10.Grand foundation stars school

11.Newton educational centre

12.Oka secondary school

13.Pionier educational center

14. Ogunbor college

15.Raising hope academy

16. Brethele Academy

17: Government science and technical school

18.Paragon demonstration school

19: Niger college

20.Paulson British School

21.Asoro grammar school

22.Idogbo secondary school

It can be recalled that previous editions which targeted youth clubs, saw young footballers from Edo, Delta, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Anambra, Imo, and Abia States going home with scholarships, cash, jerseys among other incentives to boost their education and personal development. Urging other well-meaning sons and daughters of Edo State at home and abroad to key into the initiative, Mr Imafidon calls for donations.

“In our bid to contribute our quota to help reduce the crime rate in Edo State, we are requesting sponsors and donation from groups and individuals who are willing to help and positively touch the lives of our youth through empowerment and scholarship donation. Nothing is too small ” he said.

It can be recalled that two outstanding players, Emeka Utomi of Ine Stars FC and Efe Ugiagbe of Unique FC were given scholarship during the previous edition in 2018/2019 donated by Mr Imafidon and another ex-youth footballer, Nosa Odiase, based in Sweden.

