2023:Yahaya Bello ‘ll deploy Kogi strategy to solve Nigeria’s insecurity, says support group

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

A political group with interest in the 2023 presidential bid of Governor Yahaya Bello has described him as the best to replace President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group said the governor was the best for the position given his track record of achievement in the security sector of the state.

According to the group under the aegis of GYB2PYB, the governor’s emergence would end the prevailing insecurity in the country as he would deploy the strategy he adopted in Kogi State to solving the country’s security challenges.

Speaking at the unveiling of an eighteen seater bus for Governor Yahaya Bello’s presidential campaign bus in Abuja on Thursday, the Director-General of GYB2PYB, Amb. Oladele Nihi regretted that Nigeria was at the moment faced with insecurity and disunity.

Although the youths hailed the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in tackling the security challenge, it noted that there was a need to double the effort.

He said Governor Bello has what it takes to solve the country’s insecurity challenges considering how he has tackled the security challenge in his state.

He said: “We noticed how he has been able to tackle insecurity in Kogi state especially with the state being a mini Nigeria; bordering nine states, including FCT.

“We appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in tackling insecurity. But we now have a younger person, a young who is doing wonders in terms of fighting insecurity in Kogi state who in 2023 will make sure that we eradicate insecurity completely in Nigeria.

“If you noticed, every time and every season has its own solution. 2015, the major problem in the country as being witnessed then was corruption and insecurity.

“Right now the major problem we are being confronted with is insecurity and disunity.”

The DG said the group would mobilise 15 million youths to support the presidential ambition of Bello in 2023.

