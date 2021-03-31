2023: We”re building PDP from grassroot to take over presidency – Okowa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ochuko Akuopha

OZORO -GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, said the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was building the party from the grassroot to take over the presidency in 2023.

Okowa who spoke at Owhelogbo community, during the PDP’s flag-off of campaign for the April 10 Isoko North state constituency bye election, said Nigerians had never seen anything good about the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Reiterating the determination of his administration to continue to embark on programs and infrastructural development that would impact positively on all Deltans, he urged the people of the constituency to translate all the state government had been doing into votes for the party’s candidate for the election.

Stressing the need for those appointed into political offices to continue to be in touch with their people, Okowa warned that his administration would as from June, carry out an assessment of political appointees and relieve those who have not been relating with the party and the people of their duties.

The governor who also led the campaign train to Otibio and Otor-Owhe communities, thanked the elders, youths and women of the areas for their continued support for the party and their large turn out for the rally.

The state Chairman of the PDP, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso while presenting the party’s flag to the candidate of the party, Mr. Jude Ogbimi said “victory is sure for the PDP” at the polls

Senator representing Delta South at the National Assembly, Senator James Manager, member representing Isoko Federal constituency, Mr. Leo Ogor, Chief Ovuozorien Macaulay and other leaders of the party who also spoke at the rally expressed optimism that PDP would have a have a smooth sail during the election.

Earlier, Chairman of the party in Isoko North Local Government Area, Prince Godwin Ogorugba, described Igbimi as a “sellable candidate,” reiterating that the PDP had never lost an election in the area.

