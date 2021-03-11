2023: Northern groups urge Okorocha to run for President

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

A coalition of northern groups, comprising North Eastern Patriots, (CONEP),North Central Development Cycle(NCDC), Northern Youths in Politics (NYP), Public Awareness on Societal Change(PASCHI) and Arewa Supporters of Ndi-Igbo have thrown their weight behind Senator Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha to declare his interest in the 2021 Presidential election.

Speaking on behalf of the groups in Bauchi on Thursday, Chairman of the Coalition, Alhaji Suleiman Usman pointed out that it is the turn of Southeast geopolitical region to produce the next president since other regions have had a someone from their region at the helm of affairs of the country.

He said that their decision to support Okorocha is based on his pan Nigerian records over the years, saying that his election will advance the already threatened unity of the country.

“Nigeria comprises of three major ethnic groups that are representing the over 300 ethnic entities in the country and a country with diverse ethnic groups as Nigeria can only develop, live in peace, unity, harmony and progress if justice is served through the rotation of national leadership.

“In our pursuit as a group of patriotic Nigerians desiring for the peace, unity and progress of our nation, we deem it necessary to support a complete Nigerian who is dedicating his life in the service of humanity, who respects the culture and religion of all faiths, who cares for the less privileged, a person who will designate concrete sources for employment of our teeming unemployed youths and women.

“After months of scrutiny, deep consultations and deliberations across the nation, we have resolved that the only Nigerian from Southeast extraction who fits the aforementioned criteria is none other than Senator Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

