2023: CCLCA asks Jonathan, Tambuwal others to ignore presidential election

As many politicians across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria prepare 2023 presidential elections, Centre for Credible Leadership And Citizens Awareness, CCLCA, has advised some persons to stay away from the race in order to create political sanity and cohesion in the country.

In a statement in Abuja on Monday, Dr. Nwambu Gabriel, the Director-General of CCLCA said it will amount to greed if certain aspirants from the regions who have enjoyed their share in the ongoing political equation still present themselves for the exalted office.

He said: “In the interest of federal character, individuals like Rabiu Kwankwaso, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Mallam El-Rufai, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Governor Kayode Fayemi, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, Chibuike Amaechi, Godswill Akpabio, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, among others, should keep away from this race in order to give an atmosphere of peaceful cohesion.”

While justifying its position, Dr. Nwambu noted that “now, Nigeria is made up of six geopolitical zones. However, the North Central, the South East, and the North East have not held sway as President of this great nation.

“In the interest of equity and fairness, it becomes imperative that the two major political parties in Nigeria, that is, the APC and the PDP choose their candidates from these three geo-political zones that haven’t had the opportunity of producing the President in Nigeria.

“This formula would stabilize the already tensed situation and enhance the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians across the board.

“There is no doubt that the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria is already threatened and fragile. Politics in Nigeria is deemed by politicians as purely a game of personal interest.

“In other words, the word patriotism scarcely exists in the minds of our elites. This explains why the socio-economic and political situation in the country has consistently nose-dived.”

The Centre further adviced that this formula remains a panacea to solving the myriads of problems associated with the uneasy calm currently experienced in the country and should rank top in the mind of any patriotic Nigerian.

“The Nigerian nation is more important than any parochial or ethnic sentiment likely to plunge the nation into jeopardy”, the Centre concluded.

