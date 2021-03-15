2021 Int’l Women’s Day: We want women issues to translate into action — Ezuma

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigeria marks 2021 International Women’s Day, a Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, Founder of Voice for Less Privileged Organisation, VOLPO, Dr Ego-Queen Ezuma, Monday, demanded frequently discussed women issues translate into action that would change the narrative.

Ezuma made the assertion while pointing out that gender issues had remained mere talk shows by most organisations and analysts in the country at different fora.

She further stated that these talk shops on women issues have not really impacted positively on plight of women and girls.

She said: “It is really significant to commemorate another edition of International Women’s Day, particularly in Nigeria.

“We have over the years observed the IWD in this country but the question is what has really come out of these talk shops on women issues on this day as far as women and girls issues are still getting worse.

“We have witnessed and attended too many talk shows on the plight of women and girls in this country, yet nothing tangible to show forth, rather their situation continues to deteriorate.

“We demand action and not talk and talk in 2021. The plight of women in this country demands urgent attention to mitigate their suffering.”

However, she acknowledged that it is good for the discussions to go on, “The talk is good but more action should be done to transform the lives of Nigeria”, she said.

Meanwhile, the VOLPO boss called on the government at all levels to expedite action on girl-child education, health, and dignity following the victimization they suffer daily.

“The issue of girl-child education needs all hands on deck to actualize. We acknowledge the efforts of various organizations that are working hard to ensure more girls are in school.

“We are urging them not to relent, but government at all levels should double effort in enrolling the girl-child in schools, protect them from abuses, and protect their dignity”, she said.

She also disclosed that VOLPO is also doing all it can to intervene in girl-child education, which has intensified strategic actions, advocacy, public enlightenment on various issues including child trafficking, under-age marriage, female genital mutilation, and others in the country.

“We are also as an organization working hard to ensure more girls are enrolled in schools across the country. We have been on this over the years and will continue to do that and to go on with public enlightenment of parents and guardians.

“We are ready to partner with like-minded organizations in the public and private sectors to ensure women and girls occupy their pride of place in the society”, she added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

