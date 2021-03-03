2021: I’m coming out with more hit songs – Jels Quiah

Kindly Share This Story:

Jels J. Rue known professionally as Jels Quiah was born on September 18, 1993 in Monrovia, during the Liberian war and the only child of a single mother. He is a singer, songwriter and RnB artiste. When Jels and his mother came to the U.S. it was as refugees escaping the Liberian civil war.

Our reporter had the chance to chat with him about life in the US after experiencing the civil war, his musical career and life. Below is what he had to say.

What is your full name?

Jels J. Rue

Who is Jels Quiah?

Jels Quiah, is a singer, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur and a person that wants to share love and peace in the world with my music.

Where are you from?

Monrovia, Liberia but I now live in the US.

You have come a long way in the industry with your music. You are rated as one of the artistes to watch out for in Liberia. How do you handle the pressure?

As for me there is no pressure when it means I get to pave the way for Liberian artistes. As long as I’m always representing and making it known where I’m from I think the pressure gets reduced.

Your latest record is Unction featuring Davido, Ice Prince and Walsh, but due to the pandemic you couldn’t really promote it, when are you planning to release another body of work?

I’ve actually been in the studio working on new jams and I have some new tunes coming out in the next few weeks. Just been perfecting my craft and sound. Unction was a big song but I feel as if I can make another big tune then Unction will blow even more because of the new music.

You said your Mum is your biggest support and motivation, how do you mean?

When I say that I mean My mother is all I have and from childhood seeing her struggle to give me the best things. she’s very hard working I just want to make it possible for her to live the life she wants without finance being an issue. Her hard work and struggles motivates me to do better

Looking at how far you have come, and the success recorded, what comes to your mind now when you look at the rate the industry keeps churning out new artistes?

The only thing that comes to mind when is that I have to keep up with the fast pace of music and the short attention span people have . I just have to keep putting out music and not be afraid to try new things.

Sometimes you appear as an RnB artist. Other times, you make commercial Afrobeats records. Which one do you find easier to do?

I find them both to be easy in all honesty but I enjoy Afrobeats more because that fits me more. But I feel like singing is a part of it so I just combine the two .

Tell us about your greatest fear as an artiste who has been in the game for a while?

My greatest fear is not impacting anyone’s life or guiding them to God with my influence.

When you see some of the artistes who have ruled the airwaves but are no more relevant, how do you feel?

I feel as if they just don’t want to do music anymore or if they stopped following the trend and just stayed in one dimension of music. But everyone that isn’t so called “relevant” will always be relevant in a way because without those people then music wouldn’t be what it is. So with that said they are still relevant in a way.

2020 was a tough year for many artistes as there were no shows and events that could help them earn income. Some were badly hit as music is their only source of income. How did you handle 2020?

2020, was actually a great year for me. I’ve been blessed and highly favored in 2020 and it was a great year financially for me.

If you are asked to choose one which will you choose being a singer or just a songwriter?

Both goes hand in hand but I would choose being a singer but one of my goals is to write songs for bigger artistes one day

what should we look forward to from you this 2021?

More Hit songs. More content. Videos more in the life of me . More personal.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years time?

In 5 years time I see myself winning a bunch of awards, on the billboard charts constantly. Having major influence on people. Simply just being the biggest In the world and guiding people closer to God

As a Liberian, an African living in the US are you ever going to go back to your home country to visit?

Yes, I will definitely go back . There are so many lives I want to touch in my country and Africa in general. I want to build schools and homes there and create opportunities.

What’s your advice for Liberian artistes? Why do you think we have very few of them competing with their other African colleagues?

My advice would be don’t be afraid to help other Liberians artistes and collaborate. Always cheer on the other person and support the other person because it takes one to make it and then that person will help you and you can continue the cycle. Just come together as one and keep grinding.

What’s your greatest wish for African music?

I wish African Music becomes the biggest thing in the world and bring so much joy and love to people.

Thank you Jels for talking with us, we wish you the best with all your plans.

