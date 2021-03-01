2020 admissions: Heads of tertiary institutions fix June 15 as deadline

Kindly Share This Story:

…JAMB urges compliance to advisories on transfer, change of programmes, institutions

By Joseph Erunke

ALL admissions in the nation’s tertiary institutions for the 2020/2021 academic session would end by June 15, 2021, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, said yesterday

Head, Media and Information, JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, who disclosed this in a statement, said: “The decision was collectively taken at a virtual meeting with Heads of Tertiary Institutions in the country on February 24, 2021.

“In his remarks on the occasion, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede said the meeting with the institutions was aimed at knowing the level they had reached on the 2020/21 admissions scale.

“According to him, the essence of the interactive meeting was to forestall an endless admission regime generated by the series of disruptions to daily life occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

‘’He said the meeting would enable the Board put necessary machinery in place for the 2021/2022 UTME/DE Registration Exercise.

“The Registrar had earlier informed the gathering of eminent scholars that only 30% of institutions had started admissions into the 2020/2021 academic session.

“He stated there was the need to collectively decide when to close the 2020/2021 Admission Exercise. He added that the proposal was for Public Universities to end admissions four weeks ahead of Private Universities, the Polytechnics, Colleges of Education and IEIs.

READ ALSO:

“After a robust and insightful deliberation, members collectively agreed that all public universities are expected to finish their admissions on or before 15th May, 2021, while the private universities and all IEIs, polytechnics and COEs would complete theirs at the agreed date of 15th June, 2021.

“Prof.Oloyede reiterated that the chosen deadlines remained sacrosanct and binding on all institutions as the Board would not tolerate any breaches of the collective decision reached at the meeting.

“He said the Board would announce in a week’s time the commencement date for the sale of application documents for the 2021/2022 academic session.”

Meanwhile, the Board has urged all institutions to adhere strictly to all advisories issued to them on inter/intra-university transfers, foreign inter-university transfers and fresh foreign candidates, change of programmes and institutions and other essential processes related to admission in order to avoid unnecessary bickerings that could endanger the future of innocent candidates and their subsequent mobilization for the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, to handle the various issues as they arose.

The Registrar disclosed that transfer of candidates within institutions locally or internationally was an acceptable process as approved by the senate or council of the respective institutions but said due process must be followed.

He pointed out that the Board, as a responsible organisation and gatekeeper, would not allow the process to be circumvented to allow unqualified candidates gain access to institutions.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: