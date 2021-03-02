2 students, lecturer of Tech Institute kidnapped in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

…as father, son freed after N3m ransom

By Ozioruva Aliu

Edo State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of two students and a lecturer of the Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday night.

The gunmen reportedly invaded the institute late evening and abducted the victims after scaring away other persons with their sporadic gunshots. Among the victims is said to be a staff of the Environmental Studies Department simply identified as Miss Uzo.

Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Bello Kontongs, confirmed the incident in Benin City but said the police are on the trail of the kidnappers. “It is true, three persons were kidnapped, two students and a staff, the police is after the kidnappers and we will get them.” He said.

The students are currently writing their second-semester examination.

Meanwhile, a man, Mr. Godwin Osakwe, who was kidnapped alongside his 17-year old son, on Tuesday at Ahor village, along the Benin by-pass have been reportedly released.

The wife of Osakwe, Mrs Augustina Osakwe first raised the alarm of the kidnap and said it was difficult to raise the ransom being demanded by their abductors, and pleaded that they should be released unhurt.

“l have gone everywhere to look for N6 million to drop as ransom, but it is very difficult. I have been begging the kidnappers not to hurt my husband and son. I am still trying to raise the money for them. They were coming from the Oluku end of the by-pass and heading towards Benin-Auchi Roadside, when they were kidnapped,” she was reported to have said.

It was gathered that the abductors contacted Mrs. Osakwe through her husband’s mobile phone, and asked for N6 million to secure the release of the father and his son.

A family source who pleaded anonymity, on Thursday said that the victims had been released.

